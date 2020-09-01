Elizabeth Ann (Hall) Pelton
WWII Veteran (Navy)
August 26, 1924 - August 30, 2020
Elizabeth Ann (Hall) Pelton, 96, passed away August 30, 2020. Her prayers were answered as she lay in her own bed, in her home of nearly 40 years. She is now home in the arms of her husband of 69+ years, Ralph E. Pelton; her daughter, Penelope; and her Lord and Savior. She is at peace. We will miss her dearly, but she is at peace.
Survivors are daughter, Randi Sue Van Winkle of Kerrville; sons, Raymond Paul Pelton of Austin and Charles Ralph Pelton of Highlands, TX; grandchildren, Travis Pelton, Christopher Delgado, Megan Mitchell, Jennifer Knight, Janelle Van Winkle and Jonathan Van Winkle; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be given to C.A.S.A., C.A.M., or Peterson Hospice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
