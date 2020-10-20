The Tivy Volleyball team lost to Dripping Springs in three sets Tuesday night 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21.
Tivy was led by Ally Scheidle and Taylor Kubacak who had 10 kills apiece.
Neva Henderson and Ally Scheidle had 14 assists to lead the Antlers.
Keirson Jalowy was the defensive leader once again with 10 digs on the night.
Dripping Springs was led by Madi Lund who had seven kills and seven blocks for the Tigers.
With the loss, Tivy drops to 9-5 on the season and is 5-3 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.