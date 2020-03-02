The Tivy boys clenched their projectiles inside the visiting locker room of New Braunfels Canyon High School on Monday night, patiently waiting for coach Brian Young to enter the room.
Tivy’s seven seniors (Will Johnston, Jackson Young, Abraham Viera, John Henry Hayes, Christian Gorham, Niko Nieto and Demetrius Cubbage) had been waiting years to partake in a celebration like this. Ever since they played on Hal Peterson’s seventh grade team, they dreamed of winning high school playoff games together. Even in middle school, they possessed all the necessary ingredients to make a future playoff run at Tivy. Young could splash shots from anywhere on the court. Viera and Johnston had the ability to stretch out defenses, and Gorham and Hayes were strong defenders and ball handlers.
Still, the seniors were afraid they might never have a chance to celebrate a playoff win. Individual teammates suffered setbacks, and the Antlers just couldn’t seem to beat Austin LBJ, suffering first-round defeats to the Jaguars in the previous two seasons.
Last Monday, however, they avenged those two defeats, upsetting LBJ, 49-42, to win Tivy’s first playoff game since 2010. They didn’t have to wait nearly as long to celebrate their second playoff victory, triumphing over Floresville, 60-51, in the area round on Friday. The Antlers (24-12) are hoping to have another reason to celebrate when they play District 26-5A rival Wagner (32-5) in the regional quarterfinals at Boerne Champion High School on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (The game will be broadcast on 94.3 f.m. or revfm.rocks)
Tivy’s seniors admitted on Sunday that Monday’s celebration was the most raucous, considering it was 10 years since Tivy’s last playoff win. They made sure to savor it.
That’s why they held water bottles in their hands after the win on Monday, intent on dousing their coach with water.
“We were locked and loaded,” Johnston said. “That moment was a whole lot of emotions built up over the years.”
Brian Young, however, sensed the impending shower right before he reached the door of the locker room. He was wearing a nice suit and didn’t want it to be ruined.
“Tell them not to spray me with water,” he jokingly instructed his assistant coach Joe Davis.
His players obeyed his orders, but they still surrounded their coach when he finally entered, smiling and hollering.
Brian Young was equally as happy. During his 24-year tenure at Tivy, he has built a reputation for being a demanding coach, but he has always loved this group of seniors. He’s watched them mature from children into young adults, and he’s witnessed how hard they have worked to improve at the sport they love.
And he has enjoyed watching them reap the benefits from their labor.
“You are talking about some kids who are good at basketball, but more than that, they are tremendous people,” Brian Young said. “What have they meant to my basketball program? They mean that I go to work every day with people I enjoy being around. … I don’t go to work (in athletic period) with them in the morning or practice after school wondering if one of them is going to blow up, or if one of them is going to have an issue or if one of them is going to be academically eligible. They take care of their business and they do what I ask them to do. How do you put a price tag on that?”
A LONG JOURNEY
Brian Young remembers watching the seniors when they were in the seventh grade. Even then, he was impressed.
“This could be a special group,” he thought.
The seniors were certainly special at Peterson. They shared the same district with Clemens, Steele, Smithson Valley, the Boerne Middle Schools and Alamo Heights — and consistently defeated those teams. They won the district title in seventh grade and finished second their eighth grade year. Naturally, they entered high school with big expectations.
But they encountered obstacles that hindered their progress toward reaching their potential. Jackson Young underwent heart surgery to burn out an extra circuit that made his heart beat too fast, missing most of his eighth grade season. He also sat out his sophomore year with a broken foot and gained 35 pounds. He admitted that it took awhile for him to re-establish the chemistry he had formed with his teammates when they were in the seventh grade.
“At times not being able to play — being injured — makes you want to give up and not really want to play any more,” Jackson Young said. “Going through all that, and being in the position we are in now makes it more rewarding. It just makes you see that God had a plan all along.”
Jackson Young and his teammates also had to overcome a discouraging start to this season, losing six of their first eight games.
Ironically, though, that same slow start also bolstered their confidence.
Tivy’s coaches intentionally organized a grueling preseason schedule to prepare their players for their district, taking them to the Justin Northwest Tournament in Fort Worth. The Antlers might have been losing, but they were losing close games to good Class 6A schools in the Dallas metroplex. They realized that if they made a few small adjustments, they could play with the elite schools in Texas.
And they did just that. After beginning the season 2-6, the Antlers won 14 of their next 15 games.
“We saw we could keep up with those teams and that just changed our whole perspective,” Viera said. “We realized we could pretty much beat anyone if we played well.”
‘EXCELLENT LEADERS’
In October, Johnston began typing his essay for his college application to Vanderbilt University. The topic of his essay: His experience playing basketball at Tivy.
He wrote about how much he learned from former Tivy center Mason Roberts, who now plays at Trinity University. He also discussed how Roberts’ leadership had inspired him to pass the torch and lead Tivy’s next group of underclassmen.
Johnston (Tivy’s valedictorian who will begin his freshman year at Vanderbilt this fall) and his senior classmates ultimately accomplished that goal. They all lead the team in different ways. Johnston keeps spirits high during practices, encouraging teammates when they make mistakes. Nieto supplies the energy, harassing Tivy’s starters defensively to prepare them for games (“He will guard you all of practice, will talk in your ear and give you a great look defensively,” Young said of Nieto. “It makes it easier when it becomes game time.”)
And Jackson Young and Viera have consistently buried shots during crucial moments this season.
“They are excellent leaders,” Brian Young said. “They have incredible character and they have the common goal of ‘let’s get after this.’ … They are really good at coming together and analyzing, ‘Here’s what we got coming up next.’”
What’s next is a third meeting with Wagner, last season’s state finalist. The Antlers upset the Thunderbirds, 73-57, at home, but suffered a 77-38 loss in the second game.
The rubber match will decide who advances to the regional tournament.
We are going to have a good environment — a lot of people are going to show up. And we are going to have a good support system and good teammates,” Gorham said. “We beat them last time. … I feel like we can beat them again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.