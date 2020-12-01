Tivy’s football season has come to an end after the Antlers suffered a 17-9 loss to Alamo Heights on Friday night in San Antonio.
It has been a long time since the Antlers have not made it into the playoffs.
It’s also been a long time since anyone went through a year like 2020.
For Tivy Head Coach David Jones, he couldn’t care less about a playoff streak that dates back to 1996.
PLAYOFF STREAK COMES TO AN END
Don’t tell Jones that a streak defines what his team has accomplished this season. The true character of a program is defined by much more than that.
“We do not or will never define ourselves by a record or a streak,” Jones said. “We will define ourselves by the way in which we grew in four years of being in this program.”
Jones elaborated that there are many things that are more important than making the playoffs. He stressed that he will define his team by more important questions, such as: “Have we matured? Have we fought, and have we gotten back up after being knocked down?”
Those are ingredients and questions that really matter to Jones, who acknowledges that missing the playoffs is very frustrating for everyone involved.
“We understand the frustration of missing the playoffs,” Jones said. “It hurts, it stings, and it is painful to experience. However, this group was a great group to coach. They competed extremely well. I am proud of them, and they will always be a special group of Antlers.”
SAYING GOODBYE TO SENIORS
“We say goodbye to a great group of seniors that worked extremely hard for four years,” Jones said. “They are a very special group of young men.”
Tivy will lose the likes of Jack Frazier, Payton Rice, Coleson Abel, Jack Patterson, Ronald Hanneman, Colby Oehler, Garrett Kleypas, Conner Scherer, Hayden Barnett, Micah Harrison, Hayden Poe, Dalton Hanus, Ethan Peschel, Dylan Marks, Daniel Sether, Donovan Vergara, Tyler Smith, Layne Zales, Dalton Counts, Fisher Roberts, Cooper Duennenberg, Tobin Fletcher, Ian Chancellor, Matthew Delgadillo, Jose Castellano, Aaron Ortega and Jacob Roy.
There are many holes to fill next season, but Tivy still returns Jake Layton, Zachary Donaldson and Fisher Middleton, among others, so a bright future remains for the Tivy Antlers.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE TIVY FOOTBALL TEAM
With the loss to Alamo Heights, the Antlers will set their sights on next season.
For Jones, “next season” starts now.
“We will finish the season this Wednesday with our final sub varsity games,” he said. “We will check in equipment on Thursday and meet as a team on Friday to discuss the off-season and what expectations we will have when we begin on Monday.”
THIS SEASON COMPARED TO OTHERS
The record will show that this season was challenging, but Jones believes all seasons are like that.
“All years are challenging,” Jones said. “This year was no different. We just had some things that did not go our way. Our kids always showed up and played extremely hard.”
OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES
Many readers stressed how tough it was offensively for the Antlers this season.
Jones hit on this subject and explained why it was a bit different this season.
“It is always tough to move the ball,” he said. “We had several things that occurred during the year that affected us on offense. Overall, injuries played a significant role and overall confidence and maturity were factors. I believe the players did all they could do daily to improve.”
VERY GOOD DEFENSE
Tivy’s defense was stellar at times.
You could expect a sack or two each game and perhaps an interception or two in the process.
“I, along with several others, believe our defense was very good,” Jones said. “A group of veterans and a group of kids we will miss greatly. They were tough and fought each week to keep us in each and every game we played.”
Tivy’s defense will feature many new names next season.
TURNOVER AND PENALTY BUGS
Perhaps this was one of the bigger issues Tivy faced this season.
This is an area where Jones believes the program has much room for improvement.
“Turnovers and penalties will always be costly,” Jones assessed. “You cannot afford to give extra possessions to the defense. We cannot be forced to make up extra yards as a result of a penalty.”
Jones knows that this needs to change next season in order for Tivy to turn things around.
“We are forced to always win the turnover battle in order to be successful here at Tivy,” he said.
WHAT IS EXPECTED DURING THE OFFSEASON
Jones will likely address all of the above in the offseason as the Antlers regroup and fill in the gaps left by departing seniors.
“Offseason is crucial for us,” Jones said. “We develop strength, unity, and we define ourselves as players.”
Perhaps that is where COVID-19 affected the team more than anywhere else. The players did not experience a full offseason with regard to practice and team unity last year.
That continued well into this season.
“We will know exactly what we need and how we will get where we want to go,” Jones said. “The offseason defines the next season.”
With that in mind, Jones says building his team will start “with day one of the offseason.”
BETTER THINGS NEXT YEAR
Jones said his expectations will remain the same for next season.
“We will certainly be back in the playoffs next fall,” Jones said. “The expectation will be very clear.”
