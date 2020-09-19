David J. Mooney

On Sept. 15, 2020, David Jonathan Mooney, 58, of Kerrville, went home to be with the Lord.
David bravely fought a battle with a painful and crippling disease for over 30 years. Even in his pain and suffering, he found great joy in singing and ministering to people for the Lord. He never lost faith in the hardest of times.
David was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Dan and Peggy Mooney. He graduated from Tivy High School in 1981. He and his father were partners of Mooney Tile. He loved hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, Dan Mooney.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Mooney; sons, Brandt and Brian Mooney; sisters, Cheryl Thiltgen and husband, Mike Thiltgen and Darlene Hastings and husband, Rob Hastings; and brothers, Dan Mooney and Wayde Mooney and wife, Karen Mooney. He is also survived by his precious mother, Peggy Mooney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life for David at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lighthouse Fellowship Chapel, 195 Roberts St., Harper, Texas. Anyone who would like to share a memory is welcome to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.