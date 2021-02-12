It’s official: Place 2 Kerrville City Council incumbent Kim Clarkson will run unopposed in the May 1 election, while Roman Garcia and Mary Summerlin will compete for place 1.
City spokesman Stuart Cunyus emailed local media shortly after 5 p.m. to report that only these three candidates had submitted applications to be on the ballot.
Garcia and Summerlin will vie for the seat currently occupied by Gary Cochrane, who, along with Clarkson, was elected in 2019.
Councilmembers are elected at large, serve two-year terms, are unpaid and assume office without party or partisan mark or designation, according to the city.
