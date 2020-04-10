Willie Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micha will host a Farm Aid benefit concert Saturday night.
“At Home With Farm Aid,” an hourlong benefit for family farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on AXS TV and stream at farmaid.org. Donations can be made at the Farm Aid site.
The concert also will feature musicians and Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews performing from their homes or studios.
Farm Aid, a nonprofit that promotes family farming, began in 1985 with a benefit concert staged by Nelson, Young and Mellencamp. Annual concerts since then have raised more than $55 million.
AXS TV is a cable network founded by Mark Cuban that specializes in rock music performances and documentaries. It is carried by AT&T U-verse (Channel 1106), Spectrum (Channel 299), DirectTV (Channel 340) and DISH (Channel 167).
