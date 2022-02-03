Roads were expected to remain hazardous Thursday evening through Friday morning, and nonessential city services are to remain closed until at least noon Friday.
"Citizens are encouraged to stay home and avoid travel if at all possible, especially with a hard freeze expected overnight," reads a Thursday statement from the city of Kerrville. "There will be black ice after the roads refreeze that is very dangerous and difficult to see."
As of 5:24 p.m., the police department did not have to respond to any auto crashes within the city limits, and there were no reports of water breaks or other water-related issues among the city’s utility customers, according to the city statement. The electric utility reported no power outages within its service area as of 10:24 p.m.
But fire/EMS personnel and county law enforcement had their hands full Thursday night with crashes and semi jackknifes on the interstate, where traffic was stopped in both directions at one point, and with troubled motorists on Texas 27, Harper Road and elsewhere. The interstate wasn't drivable as of 8 p.m., the police department reported.
"The city’s Street Department has and will continue to treat area roads and bridges with de-ice treatments throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning, but urges citizens to avoid travel if possible until weather conditions improve," reads the city statement. "City Hall, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and other non-essential city services will be closed until at least noon tomorrow, at which time a determination will be made about when to resume operations."
