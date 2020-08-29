Letter writer fails to show that DeJoy is wrong man
Another ineffective attempt to discredit President Trump demonstrates how little Democrats understand about how our government works and what the Constitution says.
The allegation that Postmaster General Louis Dejoy has connections to companies that compete with the Post office is completely false. The Company he is invested in, XPO Logistics, is a USPS contractor. It depends on USPS solvency to do business. Amazon is another that uses the USPS to deliver its packages. Neither competes with the USPS. It is no surprise that Democrats are trying to destroy Dejoy. He is trying to make the Post Office more efficient.
If anyone is trying to cheat democracy, it’s the Democrats. There are documented instances of mail ballot fraud and abuse by democrats all over the country that go back as far as the origin of mail-in ballots. Lawsuits blocking the cleaning up of voter rolls, to remove dead, moved and illegal voters is another tactic of Democrats.
And here is where it gets really funny. The Post office has no intrinsic value on the Stock Market and no one can buy it. To theorize that Trump and Dejoy are trying to destroy the Post Office to privatize mail delivery is just another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Mail would be delivered by private companies already if the Constitution had not mandated that postal services and postal roads be one of the few responsibilities of the federal government. It would take a Constitutional Amendment to privatize the USPS. Competitors are irrelevant.
From the ‘Communist Manifesto’, to ‘Mein Kampf’, to the ‘Rules for Radicals’ by Communist Saul Alinski, a favorite tactic of the left is to blame their opposition for what they are doing. Thus, accusing Trump of having a criminal enterprise offers no surprises.
Keep government honest. Vote Republican in November.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
