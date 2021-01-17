A few high clouds are in the forecast Sunday.
Weather conditions should remain dry across the Hill Country.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the middle and upper 60's.
West-southwest winds average 5 to 10 mph during the day.
Low humidity values continue which could create elevated fire dangers during the afternoon hours.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night with lows in the lower to middle 30's.
Winds return to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
GUSTY WINDS, HIGHER HUMIDITY MONDAY
We can expect more clouds Monday as high temperatures climb into the upper 60's to near 70 degrees.
Southerly winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT MONDAY
Skies become cloudy Monday night with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Low temperatures will be much warmer in the lower to middle 50's.
A rumble of thunder is also possible.
South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
GOOD CHANCE OF RAIN TUESDAY
We have a good chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday.
A low pressure system combines with a cold front to bring the risk for locally heavy rainfall.
Highs remain in the lower to middle 60's.
Winds become east during the day.
