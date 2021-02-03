OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out Wednesday's rematch between the teams.
Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists per game, is resting on the first half of a back-to-back. The official reason listed is left Achilles injury recovery.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, is out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn't too serious and that the team is just being cautious.
Wall scored 18 points and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 in the Rockets' 136-106 victory on Monday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.