A Kerrville man arrested for the 15th time in Kerr County is accused of trying to make methamphetamine in a crockpot.
Joshua Thomas Kinsel, who was in the Kerr County Jail as of Dec. 15 following his Dec. 5 arrest, faces four felonies each punishable by as much as 20 years in prison. He faces the following accusations:
Delivering 1-4 grams of meth on May 20
Delivering 1-4 grams of meth on May 19
Delivering 1-4 grams of meth on May 14
Possessing pseudoephedrine, charcoal, RC nitro fuel, cheesecloth, timer, and crock pot on May 21 with the intent to manufacture meth
The charges are the results of investigations by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
Kinsel has a pending charge of driving while intoxicated in Gillespie County, according to court records. He has one prior DWI conviction, having been convicted of DWI in Kerr County in 2013 and put on probation before violating probation and sentenced to 78 days in the county jail, according to court records. He’s faced charges off and on in both counties since 2003 and has been convicted of failing to appear in court multiple times, speeding, theft by check and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He pleaded no contest to theft by check on a second occasion and reckless driving.
A slew of other Kerrville-area residents face felony drug charges following indictments issued by a 198th grand jury. Among them are:
James Alva, of Center Point, born in 1986, accused of dealing 4-200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 on April 7, which includes methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and other drugs. He has been arrested nine times in Kerr County since 2005, was arrested Dec. 15 and cannot be released due to accusations he violated parole on a felony family-violence assault conviction. He's been arrested nine times in Kerr County since 2005.
Veronica Williamson, of Whitsett, born in 1979, accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1 on Sept. 28. She was in the county jail as of Dec. 15. She’s been arrested three times in Kerr County since 2000.
Deen Duane Huckaby, of Kerrville, born in 2000, accused of committing drug crimes in September: delivering ¼ ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone (within 1,000 feet of OLH High School), possessing less than 1 gram of oxycodone hydrochloride with intent to deliver, possessing 4-400 grams of THC with the intent to deliver, evidence tampering (concealing marijuana from police), possessing 2-4 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone (within 1,000 feet of OLH High School), to He also faces charges of failing to appear in court, fleeing a police officer trying to arrest or detain him, and driving while intoxicated. He’s in the county jail on bonds totaling more than $70,000l, according to jail records. He’s been arrested five times in Kerr County since 2018.
John Earl Tomek, of Kerrville, born in 1973, accused of possessing less than 28 grams of alprazolam and less than 1 gram each of heroin and meth in August. He was released on bond. He’s been arrested four times since 2012 in Kerr County.
Michael Joseph Vidrine Jr., of Ingram, born in 2000, accused of possessing less than 1 gram of THC in July. He was released on bond. He’s been arrested twice in Kerr County since 2019.
Tracie Leighann Chenall, of Bandera, born in 2003, accused of possessing less than 1 gram of meth on Feb. 4. He's been arrested once in Kerr County. She was released on bond.
Tracy Arvel Henry Jr., of Ingram, born in 1999, accused of possessing 4-400 grams of THC and 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana in July. He was released on bond. He’s been arrested seven times in Kerr County since 2017.
Michael Edward Springer, of Kerrville, born in 1972, accused of possessing less than 1 gram of meth with intent to deliver and less than 28 gram of diazepam on Feb. 13. He was released on bond. He’s been arrested five times in Kerr County since 1998.
