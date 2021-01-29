Five Harper Ladyhorns scored in double figures Friday night to lead Harper to a 71-17 victory over Junction.
Kylie Wolsey led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Ladyhorns.
A trio of Ladyhorns scored 12 points including Talli Millican, Rachel Perkins and Carter Wood.
Millican nailed three shots from behind the arc and Perkins hit two 3-pointers.
Whitney Spaeth scored 10 points and knocked down two shots from downtown.
Spaeth led Harper in assists with a total of three.
Chloe Palmer and Sloan Spenrath rounded out scoring for Harper.
Harper improves to 17-4 on the season and 7-3 in district competition.
