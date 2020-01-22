Kerrville is full of history with no place to show it off, but that might change with plans to make the city-owned and historic A.C. Schreiner House into a museum.
During a Kerrville City Council workshop on Tuesday morning, architect Scott Schellhase gave a presentation on how the home’s grounds will be developed into an events-themed location and heritage center through a partnership between the City of Kerrville and the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.
The HHHC, a nonprofit, was developed specifically for the purpose of creating a museum for Kerr County, said the organization's president, Dr. Bill Rector.
"(Children) are the future leaders of our community and we need to educate them as to what they inherited, knowledge of the community that they are going to lead some day," Rector said. "That's going to be one of our big jobs."
PLANS
The museum will feature hands-on activities and displays about all kinds of elements — such as ranching, shingle-making and Spanish and German influences — on the first floor. The second floor will bring elements from the 1900s and beyond, such as famous musicians and families of the area, while the third floor will have offices and research spaces.
"The intent is to do as little change to the building as possible," Schellhase said.
One of the goals of the project is to make the entire property, which is shared with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, more accessible. There are plans to install an elevator and much of the outside plans include walkways and ramps that are intended to comply with the American with Disabilities Act guidelines.
The landscaping blueprints were drawn up keeping the Kerrville Urban Trail System in mind, Schellhase said. KUTS is an effort to make the downtown area of town more walkable and right now is only conceptual.
"One of the big goals of KUTS is to enhance connectivity and real engagement in this community and to see the ideas of KUTS at the trailhead at that node at Clay and Water streets integrated into this project is very exciting," said Jeremy Walther, one of the founders of KUTS.
The plans for the outside of the building include a pavilion, a potential Mooney airplane and major vegetarian maintenance, such as cutting back overgrowth and potentially adding new trees, Schellhase said. Focus on the outdoors may help promote local events such as the Kerrville Farmers Market that happens on the grounds every Friday.
CITY RESPONSIBILITIES
The construction of the project would be a very rough $3.6 million, but that would not necessarily be from city funds, said City Manager Mark McDaniel. Fundraising will have to be done to ensure construction. The site is already under the supervision of the city‘s parks and recreation department.
Fundraising is also important to ensuring the museum is sustainable, Rector added. The HHHC will be in charge of day-to-day operations and the city would be responsible for major maintenance projects to the building.
McDaniel said the improvements to the city-owned home and more closely connecting it to the library was part of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for development over the next 30 years.
WHAT'S NEXT?
There's still a lot of work to be done, as the plans are preliminary and there are still topics HHHC needs to consider, like marketing.
McDaniel said the next step is to figure out fundraising on both the city's side and HHHC's side. He gave a timeline of at least a year to raise the funds.
"I don't think it will take that long just judging by what I've seen so far, but I think that we'll have discussions about how much can be raised privately and how much is the council willing to match that," McDaniel said.
In the meantime, the city is going to draft up an agreement with HHHC.
HISTORY
Rector mapped out the journey that started in 2016 to get a local history museum started in Kerrville. Rector said that Kerr County is one of six counties of Texas' 254 counties without a local history museum.
The A.C. Schreiner House was built in the early 1900s for A.C. and Myrta Schreiner, according to local historian Joe Herring Jr. A.C. was the oldest son of Capt. Charles Schreiner, often credited as the "father of the Hill Country."
Both Myrta and A.C. lived at the house on Water Street for the rest of their lives.
