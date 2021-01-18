Our Lady of the Hills won a district game over visiting San Antonio Holy Cross 4-1 Monday afternoon.
Avery Morris scored three goals, two of them in the first few minutes of the game.
In addition to her three goals, she had two shots on goal and one assist.
Gracie Morris scored the remaining goal early in the second period and provided two assists.
Gracie Morris recorded 7 shots on goal for the Lady Hawks.
"It felt good to win," Avery Morris said after the game. "My sister (Gracie) passed it to me a couple of times and I made the shot."
Coach Jorge Salinas was happy with the effort his team showed on the field.
"The team effort was great," Salinas said. "We played a physical game against a really good team."
Salinas credits his defense for the victory and thought Avery Morris "was moving the ball well tonight."
UP NEXT
The Lady Hawks travel to Temple for a district game against Temple Holy Trinity Saturday, Jan.23.
