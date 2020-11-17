High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry across the local area Tuesday.
Daytime highs will be perfect with readings in the lower to middle 70's Tuesday afternoon.
Light and variable winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon hours.
Clear skies continue across the area Tuesday night although a few high clouds are possible overnight.
Low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 30's.
Winds briefly become north at less than 5 mph overnight tonight with a weak frontal boundary stalling out across the area.
High clouds may drift across the region Wednesday with highs around 75 degrees once again.
Humidity values will be higher Thursday through Sunday ahead of our next cold front and storm system.
We could see a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday and colder temperatures are expected Sunday into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.