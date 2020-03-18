The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 1,907 people tested for the coronavirus and 83 confirmed cases.
The confirmed cases include two deaths.
The DSHS offered the following figures as of noon today:
|County of Residence
|Number of Cases
|Bell
|1
|Bexar
|4
|Bowie
|1
|Brazoria
|2
|Brazos
|1
|Collin
|6
|Dallas
|15
|Denton
|4
|El Paso
|3
|Fort Bend
|9
|Galveston
|2
|Gregg
|1
|Harris
|10
|Hays
|1
|Lavaca
|1
|Matagorda
|1
|Medina
|1
|Montgomery
|3
|Rusk
|1
|Smith
|5
|Tarrant
|5
|Travis
|4
|Webb
|1
|Pending County Assignment
|1
These figures are different than what is being reported by some local jurisdictions.
The agency offers the following explanation on its website:
The numbers include confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported by local and regional public health jurisdictions to DSHS and are listed by the person’s county of residence. They do not include residents of other states who were repatriated from China or a cruise ship on a U.S. government flight to JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio.
The numbers reported here may differ from what’s being reported at the local level for two reasons. Local jurisdictions receive the initial laboratory results and may report them publicly before reporting those cases to DSHS. Some jurisdictions may report cases diagnosed or treated in their area, even if the person lives in another county.
Occasionally, a county’s case count could go down. This would happen if a person was initially reported by one county, but the disease investigation determined they are actually a resident of another county or state.
