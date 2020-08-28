Maybe, just maybe, Kerr County is on the downward side of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the second consecutive day, Kerr County has no new cases of COVID-19 reported by Peterson Health, and the death toll stayed at nine people. While the death toll across Texas continued to climb from a backlog of reporting, the state’s number of new cases fell to 3,900 on Friday — one of the lowest weekday numbers in weeks.
Peterson Regional Medical Center had two people hospitalized with the virus. The good news there was that there were five hospitalized earlier in the week.
Thursday’s report of no new cases was the first time since June 30 that Peterson had reported no new cases.
“I’m hoping it’s a trend that can continue,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County’s emergency management coordinator. “We’ve had lower numbers in the past couple of weeks. To have two days in a row of zero cases makes me cautiously optimistic.”
“I also think, however, that being complacent at this point could be detrimental,” Thomas said. “It would not serve our community’s best interests if everyone started to relax their efforts when it comes to the safety precautions. The last thing we want is to see is that number to start spiking in the wrong direction again.”
Kerr County officials said in a news release that there are 12 active cases in the county currently.
“I think that having low-low numbers of cases and then two days in a row with zero new cases just proves that our efforts at social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks when necessary are working,” Thomas said. “Let’s keep it up, and I bet we’ll be pleased we did.”
