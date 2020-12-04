James Gary Hess
July 1945 - November 2020
James Gary Hess was finally released on November 21, 2020, from almost a year of pain and frustration struggling to do more than just survive his massive heart failure in February 2020. He “beat” death several times, and his cardiologists called him their “miracle” patient. A miracle, yes, but one God granted through the skills of his many doctors and ICU nurses at TexSan Hospital. We thank them all for giving us this extra time together, with special thanks to the gifted “high-risk” cardiac interventionalist Dr. Jamil Malik, the brilliant head of the Methodist Advanced Heart Failure team Dr. Michael Kwan, and our compassionate and skilled family physician Dr. William Garre who worked tirelessly to give Gary quality of life.
Gary was born on July 13, 1945, in E. St. Louis, Illinois. He spent 4 years in the Air Force, and then started a career in television. Most of his career, he televised major sporting events for NBC, ABC, CBS, and ESPN such as the Masters’ Golf Tournament, NCAA Basketball, NFL Football, and Major League baseball. He gained a national reputation for his skill. He later operated his own Kansas City-based TV truck. He was a former Pro-Stock car racer, gun enthusiast, and former German air pistol competitor. He taught both his boys at an early age the key to bulls-eye shooting, and both qualified for SWAT and Sniper teams. The last 10 months, he would lie in bed and dry-fire his Sig-Sauer P-238, his “security blanket.” Since coming home Nov. 3, that unloaded pistol was always in his hand or on his chest. He died with it there. He was a gifted digital photographer with an eye for just the right shot. His home and several of his doctors’ offices are decorated with his photography. He loved astronomy, having 3 large Meade telescopes, and maintained enviable aquariums.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lorene Hess, father Stanley Hess, brother Stan Hess, and sister Wanda Cameron. He is survived by his sister Marti Rasch, wife of 44 years Sharon (Sheree) Hess, 4 children Trevor Hess and wife Stacy, April Hess, Ryan Hess and wife Jennifer, and Amanda Hess; 4 grandchildren, Griffin Oldham, Sterling Oldham, Brayden Hess, and Henry Fahring, and loving extended family: mother-in-law Ethel Jones, who preceded him in death, father-in-law Charles Jones, stepmother-in-law Beverly Jones, sister-in-law Sheila Trudeau, and brother-in-law Gary Jones and wife Lydia. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor. He requested that his headstone read, “I told you I was sick,”and so it does! He was a good man whose passing leaves a huge hole in each of our hearts. You’ve earned this rest, Sweetheart. I love you.
The family will have a private celebration of his life and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.