A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Kerrville, Junction, Ingram, Fredericksburg and Comfort area until midnight Sunday.
Another strong low pressure system is taking aim on the Hill Country.
Most of Central Texas can expect measurable snowfall with a mixture of rain and sleet possible.
Accumulations of a dusting up to one inch of snow can be expected for the Kerrville area with isolated amounts up to two inches of snow possible.
Higher snowfall totals of two to four inches are in the forecast for the Northern Hill Country including areas near Llano, Mason, Lampasas and Marble Falls.
Temperatures will hold steady in the 30's for the rest of the day.
Winds increase to 15 to 25 mph out of the north during the afternoon hours which will produce wind chill values in the teens and 20's.
Even though temperatures are above freezing across many areas of the Hill Country, it is below freezing several hundred feet above us.
This is why snow and sleet can occur when temperatures are sitting in the middle 30's near the surface.
Heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected before 4 p.m. Sunday and snow should taper off this evening.
Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20's.
This could cause any liquid on area roadways to freeze overnight turning into "black" ice.
Slippery roadways may continue through Monday morning as freezing fog will also be possible.
SLIGHTLY WARMER MONDAY
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will continue Monday with highs in the 40's.
No precipitation is in the forecast Monday.
TRAVEL HAZARDS TODAY AND TONIGHT
As you travel north and west of the Kerrville area, weather conditions deteriorate rapidly and very heavy snowfall totals of 3 to 10 inches are possible across portions of West Texas, North Texas and the Northern Texas Hill Country.
Graphics are included for surrounding areas in the photo link above.
Winter weather hazards will be widespread across Central, North and Northeast Texas tonight.
