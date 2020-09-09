Patricia Ruth Bryant Scheirton

Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.