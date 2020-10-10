It was nice to walk into Antler Stadium for the first time this season.
It finally felt like football season as the Tivy Antlers battled the Shoemaker Grey Wolves from Killeen Friday night.
It was the first game of the season and fans were excited.
The Antlers needed this game in more ways than one.
They needed to find a way to produce offense and they found an answer, but it wasn’t enough.
Tivy dropped this contest 56-35 in the end, but there were definite changes this week compared to the previous two games of the season.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Tivy deferred the opening kickoff and opted to defend home territory.
Shoemaker unfortunately orchestrated a 95-yard scoring drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by Monaray Baldwin to put Shoemaker on top 7-0 in the first quarter.
Tivy opened their first series with Coleson Abel who completed a 12-yard pass to Fisher Middleton, but Tivy was forced to punt it away.
Shoemaker marched down the field for a quick-hitting 48-yard drive that resulted in a 9-yard touchdown run by De’Andre Exford to put the Grey Wolves on top 14-0 with 6:38 left in the first quarter.
Tivy’s next drive was a three and out series that ended with a 8-yard sack on Abel.
Abel came up a bit slowly after the sack and Tivy punted once again.
It took less than four minutes for Shoemaker to score again.
This time, it was a 60-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Hudson from Ty Bell to extend the lead to 21-0.
Many teams may have given up and lost their edge, but Tivy’s motto of “Tivy Fight Never Dies” came to life as a change was made offensively.
The change paid huge dividends as sophomore Jake Layton marched into the game on the next series.
Down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, Layton put an end to Tivy’s scoring drought this year.
He marched the Antlers downfield for 60 yards to start the second quarter of play.
Layton connected with Jack Frazier for 30 yards to give Tivy its first touchdown of the year.
This cut the lead to 21-7 with 9:04 left in the second quarter.
Shoemaker scored 32 seconds later on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Bell to Adonte Crayton to give the Grey Wolves a 28-7 lead.
Tivy called a timeout at this point.
After that, Tivy was a completely different team.
Layton led the Antlers down the field with ease and capped a 66-yard scoring drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Middleton to cut the lead to 28-14 with 3:22 left in the second quarter.
Then the defense came to life and Jack Patterson picked off Bell with 2:04 left in the first half.
The crowd wondered if Layton could do it again as fans began cheering the Antlers on.
In less than two minutes, Layton led the Antlers 80 yards and completed the drive with a beautiful 38-yard touchdown pass to Fisher Roberts.
Just like that, Tivy had cut the lead to 28-21 with 41 seconds left in the half.
Before the half came to an end, the defense came up big and defensive lineman Garrett Kleypas sacked Bell for a 6-yard loss to end the first half of play.
After the Tivy Band and Golden Girls put on an excellent halftime show, the Antler squad came out of the locker room hoping to pick up where they left off.
They were stopped on their first two drives and Shoemaker was able to extend the lead to 35-21 with 9:16 left in the third quarter with a touchdown run by Exford.
Tivy then pieced together a huge 75-yard drive with Layton proving he could run into the end zone as he scored on a 9-yard draw with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
The Antlers were down seven with the score at 35-28.
The most exciting part of the game came next.
The Grey Wolves were driving down the field when Ronald Hanneman picked off Bell and returned an interception 80 yards for what appeared to be an Antler touchdown that would tie the game.
Unfortunately, this electrifying pick six was wiped out by a roughing the passer call which set up Shoemaker with first and ten at the 19-yard line.
Shoemaker then rushed for a first and goal at the nine.
Just when it looked like Shoemaker would score, Exford fumbled the ball right before he went into the end zone and Tivy’s Hayden Poe came up with the ball.
Tivy could not score on this drive despite terrific defense.
Shoemaker scored again on a 9-yard rush by Bell to give them the lead 42-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Tivy fought like crazy in the fourth quarter and Aaron Ortega absolutely blasted Bell with a wicked quarterback sack, but Bell connected on the next play with a 14-yard pass to Hudson to extend the lead to 49-28.
Layton was not finished yet and connected with sophomore Jackson Johnston to cut the gap to 49-35, but Shoemaker scored once more and ended the night with a 56-35 victory.
Despite the loss, this game was exciting and it felt like a victory seeing the kids competing out there.
After the game, Tivy Coach David Jones said, “Life is tough. We had a chance to make this a win and a good game.”
Jones was proud of the way his team kept fighting and said that the Antlers “fought with heart” on the field.
Despite falling to 0-3 on the season, Jones said, “We had a lot of good things happen tonight. They worked hard.”
Quarterback Jake Layton scored his first touchdown of his varsity career and ended the night with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Layton said, “I’ve been ready to get into the game. I’ve been waiting for my moment and I just did what we practiced.”
Jackson Johnston is also a sophomore who scored for the first time in his varsity career.
At 6-6” he felt he had a size advantage over his opponent and he scored the final touchdown of the night for the Antlers.
Johnston said he has been playing with Layton since they were kids, so he was excited to score for the first time.
Johnston said, “Jake motivated the team when he came out tonight.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Tivy was scheduled to play Seguin next Friday, but this game was canceled. Details are not completely known yet, but Tivy apparently will travel to San Antonio to face East Central High School next Friday night. Time has not been set yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.