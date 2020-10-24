Our Lady of the Hills can say one thing about its 2020 football season — it’s yet to play a full game.
Once again, the Hawks jumped out to a huge first-quarter lead in its six-man game and then coasted before the game was called in the third quarter because OLH was leading 79-33 over San Antonio Castle Hills.
That would be the final due to the mercy rule.
“I’m really proud of our team tonight,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “I thought it was a solid showing for us and a good district win on our home field.”
The Hawks have been outstanding all season with a dominating offense and defense.
OLH quarterbacks Kolten Kitchens, Luke Martinez and Deacon Cruz all threw for touchdowns. Cruz threw a season-high three TDs and was six-of-13 passing with 72 yards.
Kitchens scored on a 60-yard touchdown run. Clayton Gillen scored a 2-yard TD. Gillen also scored on an interception return for a touchdown.
The special teams group got kickoff return touchdowns from James Ibarra, who returned a kick 45 yards, and Julian Garza, who returned a kick 60 yards for a score.
“Our athletes are fun to coach and watch, and our defense swarms to the ball, just like Coach Martinez preaches,” Ramirez said of his team. “Chandler Harris had a big game for us tonight.”
Defensively, the aforementioned Harris turned in a huge game with seven takes for the Hawks.
Next week, the Hawks travel to face the Texas School of the Deaf, which has moved down from 11-man football to a six-man schedule. This will also be another district game for the 4-0 Hawks.
