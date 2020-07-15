A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of burglarizing the home of someone he knew and attacking the person when confronted about it.
About 3:40 p.m. July 6, Kerrville police responded to a location on Park Street and met with a complainant who reported someone they knew had broken into their home and taken items without permission, according to KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb. It was alleged that after suspect was confronted about it later at his home, he verbally threatened and physically assaulted the complainant.
Officers contacted the suspect — Zackery Landon Clark, born in 2000 — and arrested him after conducting interviews and an investigation, Lamb said. Officers recommended Clark be prosecuted on charges of burglary of a habitation, terrorist threat and assault by contact/threat. Burglary is a felony while the other two charges are misdemeanors.
Clark was released on July 7 on bonds totaling $13,100, according to jail records.
