A weak ridge of high pressure should keep our weather pattern relatively dry. Little or no precipitation is in the forecast this weekend, although a few models break out a shower or thunderstorm in isolated cases Saturday and Sunday.
SUMMER HEAT SATURDAY
Partly sunny skies are expected Saturday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Most locations remain dry.
High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s. A south breeze will help out a bit throughout the day. Wind speeds average 10 to 20 mph.
WARM AND HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Low stratus clouds attempt to move across the area by daybreak Sunday. Temperatures should hold in the lower to middle 70s for overnight lows. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
A FEW DEGREES HOTTER SUNDAY
Brief low clouds Sunday morning should burn off during the day. High temperatures are expected to soar into the middle 90s. South-southeast winds prevail at 10 to 15 mph.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but widespread coverage is not likely.
SLIGHTLY DRIER SUNDAY NIGHT
Skies will remain fair most of the night Sunday into Monday. Morning lows could be cooler, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light south winds continue overnight.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT MONDAY
Monday should remain sunny and hot with highs in the middle 90s.
