A powerful thunderstorm, which packed damaging winds, caused mayhem across Kerrville on Sunday night and well into Monday with downed trees and power outages.
The storm rapidly moved into Kerr County at about 7 p.m. on Sunday with winds gusting as much as 40 MPH, according to the National Weather Service’s gauge at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. Those winds knocked down trees and heavy tree limbs across the region. In downtown Kerrville, the iconic Schreiner store sign was left twisted and broken by the winds.
Those high winds also knocked power out to more than 3,000 residences and businesses of the Kerrville Public Utilities Board on Sunday. KPUB crews were out in force trying to restore the power throughout the night. Then on Monday morning, a second outage hit with nearly 3,000 customers, including most of the downtown business area, losing power for about two hours.
Allison Bueche, a spokeswoman for the utility, said that crews responded to about 75 outages around Kerrville on Sunday night.
“The primary cause of the outages was lightning and tree limb breaks onto the lines that resulted in downed power lines and blown equipment fuses,” Bueche said. “We had seven KPUB crews and two contract tree crews working around the clock during the night, this morning and this afternoon to restore power.”
A second outage on Monday morning is still being investigated.
“At approximately 10:58 a.m., we had a major outage at the Stadium Substation that resulted in close to 3,000 customers experiencing a power outage,” Bueche said. “The outage cause of the Stadium Substation is still under investigation. Power was restored by approximately 1 p.m.”
All around Kerrville on Monday, homeowners and businesses were cleaning up the mess of broken branches and limbs. In some neighborhoods, lightning strikes knocked down trees.
The storm also dumped about 1.5 inches of rain in four hours. There was periodic rain on Monday morning.
The storm was part of an unsettled weather pattern that’s expected to last through much of the week, and into the weekend. There’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms this morning, but temperatures will remain in the mid 80s throughout the week.
