Kerr County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with another person being hospitalized with the virus.
While the number of positive cases has fallen, the virus continues to stubbornly stick around Kerrville and Kerr County. On Tuesday, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said he was setting Sept. 21 as a target date to see if the region was through the worst of the pandemic, and that date is 14 days after Labor Day.
Smith told the Kerrville City Council that he's hopeful that the area is on the downward trend when it comes to cases — following statewide trends. However, the Labor Day weekend remains an area of concern.
Previous outbreaks have been connected to Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations. July, in fact, proved to be a deadly month for the state when 6,431 people died from coronavirus.
Between July 2 and Aug. 21, at least 100 people per day died in the state of Texas from coronavirus, and the Texas Department of State Health Services is still counting. Since July 2, more than 10,000 people have died from the virus.
Kerr County's death toll stands at nine, and in Gillespie County the death toll has reached nine. Kendall County has had five deaths from the virus.
