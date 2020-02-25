Padraic “Paddy” Reilly, age 59, died in Kerrville, TX on January 24, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents Edward and Margaret and is survived by his siblings Maura Reilly, Nona Reilly and Eileen Reilly of North Conway, NH, Edward Reilly of Cape Cod, MA, Beth Reilly and Sean Reilly of Bradenton, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Paddy travelled the world and lived in many places in the US, but Kerrville was his favorite. He held many interesting jobs ranging from naval architecture to construction. His passion was creative writing, and his faith in God and deep spirituality were a source of strength and comfort. He will be remembered for his gentle soul, faith and heart.
The family extends gratitude to River Hills Health and Rehab, Peterson Hospice, the Salvation Army Kroc Center, Junction House and all his dear friends in Kerrville.
Arrangements by Wrights Funeral Parlor, Kerrville, TX
