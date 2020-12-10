The Ingram Independent School District is exploring what it would take to form its own police department.
Soon after it was learned that all employees of the Ingram Police Department had resigned amidst a political realignment at city hall, the Ingram ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the matter.
“We have in the past talked about this and tonight the board gave me marching orders, and those marching orders are to begin an exploration process and a due-diligence process for potential forming a police department at the school similar to Center Point PD or Harper PD,” said Ingram ISD Superintendent Bobby Templeton after the meeting. “It's somewhat common in today's age to have an ISD PD. But again, nothing was decided in terms of are we doing it or are we not. They just directed me to begin gathering information pursuant to potentially doing it."
This move by the school district comes after all employees of the Ingram Police Department resigned in protest over the city council’s decision to put the police chief directly under the control of the mayor and city council rather than a paid professional administrator. The police chief said Ingram isn’t small enough for this to work, and argued this situation would muddy the chain of command and give him five bosses, while proponents of the move have argued this would make the city more responsive to the concerns of residents.
Several school district employees, including the superintendent, attended last week's Ingram City Council meeting to protest any change to the city police department that could lead to less law enforcement coverage for the area. Although the school district has a handful of staff members trained to deal with active-shooter threats, campuses also benefit from having police officers potentially a few minutes away when needed, rather than relying on more distant Kerrville police or on sheriff's deputies who must patrol a vast area.
Former Ingram police officer Kathy Rider, who's expected to be chosen Thursday to replace the mayor, who also resigned, said everything's under control and that Carol Twiss is expected to be appointed to the position of police chief, also on Thursday.
“She brings with her another officer that has many years of experience,” Rider said Wednesday. “We are going to fill the vacancies as quickly as possible and are being assisted by the Kerr County sheriff's office for coverage until we are fully staffed."
Twiss, a former chief investigator for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, would oversee a department that currently has the positions of lieutenant, sergeant, four patrol officers and a clerk. The employees in those positions, all having submitted resignation letters, have varying departure dates ranging from this month to early January. On Wednesday, Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin said his last day is Friday.
“We’ll be able to get a police force in place that will be able to respond to calls, and the citizens will not be without police service,” Rider said Monday.
Twiss also was a candidate for sheriff in this year’s Republican Primary election.
On the Ingram City Council’s agenda for Thursday is:
Discussion and appointment of mayor
Discussion and acceptance of Councilwoman Shirley Trees’ resignation letter
Discussion and action on appointment of council member vacancy
Discussion and action on appointment of interim police chief
Discussion and action on longevity pay for police department employees and associated budget amendment
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 230 Texas 39 and also will be streamed on YouTube.
The slew of resignations at the police department come after a city council election last month that saw the ascension of a faction at odds with City Hall policies and actions over the years. As part of the ongoing legal and political saga of Ingram's wastewater system project, for example, Griffin attempted to have one of the faction's key players, Councilmember Claud Jordan, prosecuted at least three times, all unsuccessfully. Former city administrator Mark Bosma and Rowan are named as defendants in ongoing litigation, about which more can be read here.
