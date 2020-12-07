Kathy Rider, who is being considered to replace Brandon Rowan as mayor following the latter's resignation, says matters are well in hand in the wake of resignations of most of the police force.
A group of citizens and law enforcement professionals, including newly elected Ingram Councilmember Rocky Hawkins, have been working behind the scenes to secure a police chief to replace Byron Griffin, who announced his resignation last week and said his last day will be this month. Griffin, on Monday, also announced all police department employees except a clerk and patrol officer submitted letters of resignation and would leave the city's employment on Jan. 4. But Rider indicated there shouldn't be any problem filling those six positions anticipated to be vacant.
Ingram Police Department has the following positions:
- Chief
- Lieutenant
- Sergeant
- Four patrol officers
- Clerk
“We’ll be able to get a police force in place that will be able to respond to calls, and the citizens will not be without police service,” Rider said Monday. "We’ve got an experienced chief to come in and step right in and take over, and they have some officers they can bring in immediately. We will continue working for the citizens of Ingram to provide police services and other services."
Rider said the police chief candidate is very familiar with Ingram and is someone "who everyone knows." The city council is expected to hold a special meeting on Thursday to potentially hire this person, who has not been named publicly.
Rider is well-connected to the law enforcement community, having served as a peace officer in Ingram earlier this decade along with her husband, who was just elected Precinct 4 constable. Hawkins also has strong law enforcement connections locally and he's a long-time friend of the sheriff, who, along with other top law enforcement officers, attended Hawkins' swearing-in ceremony two weeks ago as a show of support in the wake of allegations the election outcome meant a defunding of the police department.
"Everything's under control," Rider said. "You're going to see a change in Ingram, and it's going to be for the better."
The council is expected to consider Rider for appointment to the mayorship on Thursday, when it's also expected to accept the resignation of Shirley Trees as councilwoman.
More can be read here about the sequence of events that led up to the present situation.
