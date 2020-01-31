The Kerrville Police Department brought in five people on accusations of driving while intoxicated in the last few days, including a few men who already had DWI convictions.
Jail records indicate Alan Andrew Brandes, of Kerrville, was arrested by a KPD officer Thursday. Brandes, 50, has been convicted of DWI at least twice before, according to the records, which makes his current accusation a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law. It appears his convictions did not occur in Kerr County, so those records were not immediately available.
Brandes was released Saturday on a $7,500 bond.
Another man with at least two previous DWI convictions was arrested on Friday or Saturday by a KPD officer on the accusation of felony DWI, according to jail records. Drew Nicholson Steffey, 35, of Hunt, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond.
Kyle Edward Holmes, 38, of San Antonio, was arrested Saturday by a KPD officer on the accusation of felony DWI. He also was accused of misdemeanors, including failure to identify himself, failure to have vehicle insurance, violating a driver’s license restriction and failure to display a driver’s license.
Holmes was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond for the felony accusation and four personal recognizance bonds for the misdemeanors.
In another case, a KPD officer arrested 56-year-old Kerrville resident Robert Birgel on Sunday, according to jail records.
Birgel was accused of misdemeanor DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon. It is illegal to possess a firearm or other weapon while committing a crime.
Birgel was released Sunday on $2,000 in bonds.
Another Kerrville man, 21-year-old Ty Gunner Johnson, was arrested Saturday by a KPD officer, and was accused of felony evading arrest.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police spokesman, officers were dispatched about 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a driver asleep in his vehicle at Peterson Road and Sidney Baker Street facing the northbound traffic signal. The driver was identified as Johnson, Lamb said.
When officers arrived, they found the person who reported Johnson was parked directly behind Johnson’s vehicle at the intersection with hazard lights flashing, according to Lamb. The complainant told officers that Johnson had been sitting at the signal asleep and did not respond to attempts to wake him.
“The officers saw Johnson asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive,” Lamb said. “The officers attempted to make contact with Johnson by knocking on the window and announcing their presence multiple times with no reaction from Johnson.”
An officer placed spike strips in front of Johnson’s vehicle in order to disable it in the event he woke up and attempted to drive away, Lamb said.
“After several attempts to get his attention, Johnson woke up, looked at the officers and immediately tried to drive away, running over the spike strips, heading northbound on Sidney Baker Street,” Lamb said. “The spike strips were effectively deployed disabling one or more of Johnson’s tires, but he continued to drive away from the scene.”
Officers pursued Johnson as he drove into the oncoming traffic lanes and swerved, striking the curb in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker Street, Lamb said. Johnson reportedly continued to evade officers, heading west onto Leslie Drive and subsequently turned north onto Brian Drive.
“Johnson arrived at his residence, located in the 2200 block of Brian Drive, where he put the vehicle in park,” Lamb said.
