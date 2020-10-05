Peterson Health reported six new cases of coronavirus infection after a busy weekend of screening for the health system.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 17 older cases from Kerr County that had been previously excluded from state reports. This is the second time the state has had to revise its numbers upward after Region 8 of the DSHS had misreported the numbers.
With these cases, Kerr County's total number of COVID-19 infections from April through Monday were 688. That number is likely to surpass 700 people sometime this week.
Region 8 has misreported more than 150 cases in Kerr County from earlier in the summer — painting an inaccurate picture of how many people were sickened by the virus in June and July.
From Friday through Sunday, Peterson Health screened 154 people for COVID-19 — the most since August. Over the last 10 days more than 50 people have tested positive for the virus. The number of positive tests was down 50% over the previous weekend.
There are two people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The last time Peterson was without a COVID-19 patient was on Sept. 15.
