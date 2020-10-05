Racing for a Remedy Profile of a Killer

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Peterson Health reported six new cases of coronavirus infection after a busy weekend of screening for the health system. 

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 17 older cases from Kerr County that had been previously excluded from state reports. This is the second time the state has had to revise its numbers upward after Region 8 of the DSHS had misreported the numbers. 

With these cases, Kerr County's total number of COVID-19 infections from April through Monday were 688.  That number is likely to surpass 700 people sometime this week. 

Region 8 has misreported more than 150 cases in Kerr County from earlier in the summer — painting an inaccurate picture of how many people were sickened by the virus in June and July. 

From Friday through Sunday, Peterson Health screened 154 people for COVID-19 — the most since August. Over the last 10 days more than 50 people have tested positive for the virus. The number of positive tests was down 50% over the previous weekend. 

There are two people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The last time Peterson was without a COVID-19 patient was on Sept. 15.

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0

