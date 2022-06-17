Hot and humid weekend ahead cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daytime heating may trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, but most areas should remain dry.The heat remains the major weather story for the next five to ten days. Temperatures linger above average with below average rainfall in the forecast.The pattern does not show any signs of breaking down soon.MORE HEAT ON THE WAYHotter-than-average temperatures continue Saturday across the Hill Country.A mixture of clouds and sunshine are expected during the day. A stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible late Saturday afternoon due to daytime heating.Highs warm into the middle and upper 90s.South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.FAIR TO PARTLY CLOUDY SATURDAY NIGHTTemperatures remain seasonably warm during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. Low temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s for overnight lows. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph overnight.HOT AND DRY SUNDAYHigh pressure settles across the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon. This results in mostly sunny skies and hot daytime temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.South winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances are minimal.SLIGHTLY HOTTER MONDAYHigh pressure peaks across the local area Monday and Tuesday. All signs point toward daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.Significant rainfall is not expected at this time.SAHARAN DUST NOT AS BADThe Saharan dust layer should be lower for the next several days. Although haze is still possible, it will likely be from other sources.We could see some intrusions of Saharan dust toward the end of the week ahead. 