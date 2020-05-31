The first week of The Kerrville Daily Times’ live streaming webcast on Facebook Live is in the books, and next week’s lineup of shows looks to be very interesting.
The show streams live at 10 a.m. weekdays on the newspaper’s Facebook page and the segments are then posted online at dailytimes.com. Previous show segments are archived both on the website and on Facebook.
Here’s a look at this week’s lineup:
- On Monday, Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick will be on at 10 a.m. to discuss how the university has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its plans to reopen the campus for fall classes. At 10:30 a.m., Jacque Dubose of the American Red Cross will be on to discuss that organization’s work during the coronavirus pandemic, and planning for the next emergency.
- Tuesday’s show brings a bit of a different flavor with guest co-host Bella Shearhart joining the show. Shearhart is a local photographer but also loves storytelling. She will help us interview local blogger, photographer and political observer Aaron Yates, who will chat with us about some of the controversies around the community’s growth and development issues. Yates runs the website Kerrville United, which takes deep dives into local issues. Yates will be followed by Dennis Ferguson, the director of community services at BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville, who will discuss the various programs that the nonprofit group offers.
- Wednesday, starting at 10:15 a.m., Kerr County Sheriff candidate Warren Funk will spend the morning talking about his candidacy for the county’s top law enforcement job. Funk is running as a libertarian candidate and will be on the November ballot to face the winner of the July 14 Republican primary between Larry Leitha and Eli Garcia.
- Thursday’s guests will be Howard Freeman, who will talk about his journey to discover his birth family. Freeman will be followed by guests from the Kerrville Public Utilities Board, who will chat about the recent storms that wreaked havoc on the community’s electrical grid.
- On Friday, we bring in East End Market owner Kate Howard, who will be joined by Kayte Graham, who is running the Kerrville Farmer’s Market and Schreiner University music professor Marty Lenard, who also serves on the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees. Lenard will discuss some of the challenges of teaching music via video conferencing. Howard and Wilcox are involved in a wide range of activities in the community. The final guest will be a musical one on Friday. Tivy High School senior Phoenix Miller will give our second Tiny Office Concert when she sings and plays guitar starting at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.