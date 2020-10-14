THE RESULT
Harper defeated Junction Tuesday night in four sets by the score of 25-15, 24-26, 25-12 and 25-10.
KEY PLAYERS
Rachel Perkins had three kills, two aces, 12 assists and 11 digs.
Taylor Evans recorded 14 digs.
Kamrynn Baethge had 15 assists and 12 digs.
Brittany Evans with six aces and 10 digs.
RECORDS:
Harper improves to 10-11, 6-2 on the season.
UP NEXT:
Harper will host San Antonio Stacey Friday at 5 p.m.
