A New Braunfels teacher was mortally wounded by a self-inflicted gunshot in Kerr County this week.
Chase Hyland died on Monday after shooting himself, confirmed Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer this morning.
According to news reports, Hyland was found off Texas 16 north of Kerrville hours after an investigation was launched into allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a student and he was placed on administrative leave.
