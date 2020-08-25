Peterson Health reported four new positive cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, along with two new admissions to the hospital due to the virus.
There are now five people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19. Kerr County officials said that 211 people were tested at a screening event held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Monday.
Speaking about the numbers on Monday, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas urged resident to remain cautious about the virus.
“This shows that, even though the numbers are lower now, there are still new cases continuing to pop up in our community daily, and we need to continue to practice safety measures and social distancing,” Thomas said via a news release.
The total number of cases has now at 437 since the pandemic began.
Around the Hill Country, Real County has had 100 infections from the virus — about 3% of the population has contracted the virus. There have been five deaths in Real County.
Just to the south of Kerrville, Uvalde and Medina counties have had more 1,600 cases and 50 deaths related to COVID-19. In Uvalde County, the infection rate among the entire population has been about 2.5%.
Bandera County, where more than 23,000 people live, has seen 106 cases and three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.