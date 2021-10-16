BOERNE — The Kerrville Tivy Antlers knew the Boerne Champion Chargers would be a tough opponent on the schedule this week. Champion had been ranked No. 10 in the state just two weeks ago — before they lost to El Campo in a non-district contest.
Tivy entered Friday night’s game hoping to avenge last season’s 27-7 loss to Champion, but it wasn’t in the cards this year.
Tivy’s offense was productive in the first half, but Champion made adjustments in the second half, defeating Tivy, 45-20, at Boerne ISD Stadium.
Tivy surprised Champion in their second drive of the ball game. Tivy ran the wildcat, which is a play where the ball is hiked directly to a running back.
Logan Edmonds produced runs of 15, 12 and 13 yards on three consecutive plays. A penalty stalled the drive, but Tivy’s Stephen Grocki nailed a 45-yard field goal to cap the drive off with a gusty north wind at his back.
Tivy trailed 7-3 with 3:53 left in the first quarter.
Tivy had a difficult time stopping Champion’s powerful running back Alex Rodriguez. He scored the Chargers first two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter. Boerne Champion capped off the first period with a 14-3 lead.
Tivy opened the second quarter with a nice scoring drive. Fisher Middleton broke free for a 35-yard run after Tivy started from their own 8-yard line. Two plays later, Tivy ran a trick play, and Middleton tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Lake Audrain with 11:50 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.
Defensively, Tivy’s Gavin Truelock stepped up big time on Champion’s next drive. He sacked Chargers quarterback Karson Kaiser for a 3-yard loss. This forced Champion to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Will Wallace, and Champion extended the lead to 17-10.
With time running out in the first half, Grocki would answer with another field goal of his own. He kicked a long field goal into the wind with less than a minute left in the first half. Tivy went into the locker room trailing, 24-13.
Tivy received the second half kickoff, and it only took 1:29 for the Antlers to score. Kale Lackey stepped in at quarterback for Jake Layton and took it to the house for a 32-yard touchdown run with 10:31 left in the third period.
Ryan Maberry set up the scoring drive with a 31-yard rush on the play prior to Lackey’s touchdown scamper. The score kept Tivy close, but they were still trailing, 24-20.
Unfortunately for Tivy, this was the final scoring drive of the night for the Antlers.
Champion would score the remaining 21 points of the game with a combination of running scores by Kaiser and Cole Riha.
It was a tough district loss for the Antlers, who fell to 1-1 in district play after the loss.
“We had some things working early, and we had some things going on that we felt good about,” Tivy Head Coach David Jones said after the game. “The second half, we didn’t make some plays that we really had there, and the interception really hurt us. We can’t make mistakes when we are playing a really good football team, and hats off to Champion. We’ve got to keep going.”
The use of the wildcat and Logan Edmonds in the first half was a new look for the Antlers this season.
“He did some good stuff for us,” Jones said. “We look forward to having him moving forward, for sure.”
UP NEXT
Tivy will return home after two weeks on the road as they host Floresville on Homecoming Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Antler Stadium.
