Tuesday weather
NOAA-NWS-WPC

Warm weather lovers finally get a chance to celebrate mild temperatures in the coming days. High pressure should allow for mild afternoons and cool mornings through Wednesday.

Humidity levels rise late in the week and over the upcoming weekend.

TEMPS NEAR 70 TUESDAY

For the first time since last Tuesday, temperatures should warm into the 70s across the Hill Country. High clouds should filter across the area throughout the day.  

Temperatures remain very nice in the afternoon hours.

South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, producing elevated fire dangers due to low humidity.  Highs top out in the lower 70s.

PATCHY FROST OVERNIGHT

High clouds should keep temperatures a little warmer overnight. Lows between 32 and 37 degrees are expected across Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Bandera counties. 

Light southwest winds develop overnight.

SPRINGLIKE WEATHER ON WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday. Daytime highs warm into the middle 70s across the region.

South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

 No precipitation is expected.

PATCHY FOG LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A few areas of patchy fog are possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.  Lows drop to near 40 degrees.

