Nice warming trend on the way Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Feb 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOAA-NWS-WPC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warm weather lovers finally get a chance to celebrate mild temperatures in the coming days. High pressure should allow for mild afternoons and cool mornings through Wednesday.Humidity levels rise late in the week and over the upcoming weekend.TEMPS NEAR 70 TUESDAY For the first time since last Tuesday, temperatures should warm into the 70s across the Hill Country. High clouds should filter across the area throughout the day. Temperatures remain very nice in the afternoon hours.South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, producing elevated fire dangers due to low humidity. Highs top out in the lower 70s.PATCHY FROST OVERNIGHTHigh clouds should keep temperatures a little warmer overnight. Lows between 32 and 37 degrees are expected across Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Bandera counties. Light southwest winds develop overnight.SPRINGLIKE WEATHER ON WEDNESDAYMostly sunny skies return Wednesday. Daytime highs warm into the middle 70s across the region.South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon. No precipitation is expected.PATCHY FOG LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHTA few areas of patchy fog are possible late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Lows drop to near 40 degrees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Temperature Humidity Low Meteorology South Wind High Pressure Weather Precipitation Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture March 2022 Hill Country Culture March 2022 Upcoming Events Mar 2 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 2, 2022 CST Mar 2 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 2, 2022 CST Mar 7 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Mar 7, 2022 CST TRENDING NOW Kerrville man gets prison for burglary, homicide Candidates and propositions up for election in 2022 Primary Trial set for woman accused of stealing more than $15K Man who police said dealt drugs with girlfriend gets prison American Freedom Convoy to stop in Comfort Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.