Kerr County had its 12th death related to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday as the region continues to fight its way through the coronavirus pandemic.
On the Texas Department of State Health Services website confirmed the death on its website, but no details were immediately available.
The state said there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerr County on Tuesday.
This comes one day after Peterson Health reported its most significant weekend of testing in a month with 154 people being screened. It was the third busiest testing weekend since June 24 — when the county's cases started to rise dramatically.
Each time Peterson has had that volume of people seeking testing, there has been a jump in positive cases over the following five days.
- On Sept. 22 there were 145 tests, with 33 cases over the next five days.
- On July 16 there were 158 tests, with 46 following cases.
- On July 6, there were 185 tests, with 47 following cases.
- On June 29 there were 134 tests, with 51 following cases.
Peterson Health has tested 4,906 people since June 24 — about 50 tests per day.
Unfortunately, that's what happens when there are large gatherings where no one wears masks and no social distancing. While our mask order has been reinstated, it seems sadly that a lot of people are dismissing it. It's too bad our law enforcement is not aggressively enforcing it. Cases will continue to rise putting our elderly community at high risk.
Agreed.
