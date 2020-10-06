Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Kerr County had its 12th death related to COVID-19 reported on Tuesday as the region continues to fight its way through the coronavirus pandemic. 

On the Texas Department of State Health Services website confirmed the death on its website, but no details were immediately available.

The state said there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerr County on Tuesday. 

This comes one day after Peterson Health reported its most significant weekend of testing in a month with 154 people being screened. It was the third busiest testing weekend since June 24 — when the county's cases started to rise dramatically. 

Each time Peterson has had that volume of people seeking testing, there has been a jump in positive cases over the following five days. 

  • On Sept. 22 there were 145 tests, with 33 cases over the next five days.
  • On July 16 there were 158 tests, with 46 following cases. 
  • On July 6, there were 185 tests, with 47 following cases. 
  • On June 29 there were 134 tests, with 51 following cases.

Peterson Health has tested 4,906 people since June 24 — about 50 tests per day. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 (11 through KC) 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 8 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0

Kimberlee Keller

Unfortunately, that's what happens when there are large gatherings where no one wears masks and no social distancing. While our mask order has been reinstated, it seems sadly that a lot of people are dismissing it. It's too bad our law enforcement is not aggressively enforcing it. Cases will continue to rise putting our elderly community at high risk.

Melissa Parish

Agreed.

