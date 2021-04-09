Dry weather conditions are expected behind a weekend cold front that tracks through the area this weekend.
Rain chances remain south and east of Kerrville through Sunday.
Humidity levels remain low, especially on Saturday.
Moisture levels increase late Sunday night and Monday with rain possible during the week.
GUSTY WINDS, A BIT COOLER SATURDAY
North winds will be gusty behind a cold front Saturday.
Wind speeds should average 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible at times.
Highs should be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler across the region.
Most locations top out in the lower 80’s.
Fire dangers remain elevated due to low humidity and gusty winds.
COOL SATURDAY NIGHT
Once the sun sets, it will cool off nicely.
Evening temperatures should fall into the 60’s, with a few 50’s possible by midnight.
Overnight lows end up in the 45 to 50 degree range.
A gradual return to light southeast winds is expected after midnight.
WARMER SUNDAY
Other than a few mid and high level clouds, Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80’s.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph.
UNSETTLED PATTERN NEXT WEEK
Several impulses track across Texas next week, providing a few showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the week.
Details remain uncertain on when rainfall is most likely, but late Thursday and Friday are favored, due to a cold front.
