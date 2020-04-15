All Debbie Barron wants to do is help out the community she’s known and loved her whole life — Kerrville.
So, Barron came up with an idea to sell T-shirts that share a message of unity and then donate all proceeds to purchasing essential goods for all of those in need. The T-shirts come in two styles: a blue shirt emblazoned with the message “Stronger Together,”; and a red shirt with an American flag that says America Stronger Together.
The T-shirts start at $12 for youth shirts and range up to $16 for larger sizes.
For Barron this is a critical issue because she believes there are plenty of families in the Kerrville area who need food and other things to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the economy of the world.
“I give back as much as I can,” said Debbie Barron, who owns Kerrville’s 1-Stop Advertising and printing.
Barron has spent years volunteering and trying to help and her latest passion is serving as president of the West Kerr Youth Sports. She said it’s through her work in sports that she knows the need of families.
“A lot of time I’m working to find sponsors to help pay children, whose parents can’t afford $40 to play sports,” Barron said.
As the coronavirus pandemic spread into the Hill Country, Barron knew that her printing and advertising business could help in some way, and the T-shirt idea was born.
“If people don’t want to buy a T-shirt for themselves, buy one and give it to somebody,” she said.
The hope is that Barron and her team at 1-Stop can raise enough money to buy groceries and other essentials to help those families.
