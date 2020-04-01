The Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau will be closed starting Thursday, April 2, and staff will continue to work from home until May 1.
The bureau’s announcement came Wednesday after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday.
In his order, Abbott called for social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household to be minimized "except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services."
Bureau staff will continue to monitor the ongoing situation, according to a news release.
All staff will be reachable by email, or a voice message can be left at 830-792-3535. Staff will check voicemails remotely throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.