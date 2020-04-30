Five Kerr County residents are among at least 28,087 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department. All of these five patients are either recovered or recovering, officials have said.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 209 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 782 people had died from the disease in Texas and 330,300 had been tested. An estimated 13,353 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,778. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,485 and 2,166, respectively.
Nationwide, 120,720 people have recovered from the disease, 1,039,909 have been infected and 60,966 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 6,026,170 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 3,276,373 had been infected, deaths numbered 233,560, and 1,023,911 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 6,161
Dallas County - 3,352
Tarrant County - 2,149
Travis County - 1,591
Bexar County - 1,326
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 20
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 15
Hays County - 165
Comal County - 54
Frio County - 7
Texas A&M and University of Texas systems expect to reopen in the fall, and A&M says it will play football
The most visible public universities in Texas are moving toward reopening their campuses in the fall — and two say they plan to play football when they do.
On Thursday, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told all 11 university presidents in the system that they will reopen their campuses next school year and be ready to play sports, a university system official confirmed to The Texas Tribune. Texas Tech University has also announced that it plans to resume on-campus classes in the fall, and university Preside
"More importantly, this is being conducted more broadly with the Higher Education Coordinating Board," Abbott said. "We know this is important to begin to start reaching some level of preparation. You can't decide Aug. 1, 'Oh, let's go back to school,' and do it. You have to begin planning now."
Abbott said the state's decisions on reopening schools should be guided by health data like everything else.
"Let's say the medical information remains or improves from where we are today — they are taking the appropriate steps to begin the process toward reopening," Abbott said. But if conditions take a turn for the worse, Abbott added, schools should be prepared to deal with that as well.
"As the facts change, plans will change," Abbott said.
Attorney general's office warns local officials that barber shops, hair salons and gyms still can't reopen
The office of Attorney General Ken Paxton is making clear to county judges that Gov. Greg Abbott's new executive order reopening Texas businesses does not include places like barbershops, hair salons and gyms.
When Abbott announced the order Monday, he specifically said he was not yet ready to open those kinds of establishments. But a few local officials, including Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, have since questioned whether the order actually excludes those businesses. On Tuesday, Keough criticized Abbott's order as "uncommonly vague" and said he would allow all businesses to reopen unless he got further clarification from the state.
A top lawyer in Paxton's office provided that clarification in a letter to county judges Thursday. Ryan Vassar, deputy attorney general for legal counsel, wrote that Abbott's order is "neither vague nor unenforceable."
“Some services are neither essential nor reopened services for purposes of” Abbott’s order, Vassar said. “These include ‘bars, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys and video arcades, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios or cosmetology salons.'"
Report: DOE scrutinizing financial ties between University of Texas and Chinese lab
The University of Texas System is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education for possible financial ties to the Chinese laboratory scrutinized by U.S. officials as the possible origin of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.
In an April 24 letter to UT System Chancellor James Milliken, the DOE requested records of UT’s dealings with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its researcher Shi Zhengli. The letter points to a November 2018 Science magazine article that states UT’s Galveston National Laboratory worked with the Wuhan lab on “biosafety training, building operations and maintenance, and collaborative scientific investigations in biocontainment.”
The federal request is part of a national review that started in 2019 into whether universities are disclosing foreign money contributions as required by the Education Department, WSJ reports. Universities must report all foreign contracts and gifts that are separately or cumulatively worth $250,000 or more in a calendar year. The department recently started to rigorously enforce the decades-old rule, WSJ reports.
The UT System previously reported a number of contracts with Chinese universities and Huawei worth almost $13 million, the paper reported.
Comptroller expected to release latest sales tax revenue figures — and says their drop is 'unprecedented'
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said on a Thursday call with the Texas GOP that his office will release on Friday state sales tax revenues for the past month. Hegar said his office would have normally held off on releasing the total until next week, but, as he noted on the call, “they are unprecedented numbers — how quick they have gone down.”
The numbers are expected the same day that businesses begin reopening under Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to slowly revive the state's economy, which has taken a beating from efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Still, some experts say that businesses may have a hard time making a profit under officials' new guidelines — and that many Texans still don't feel safe enough to venture out for unnecessary trips. Texas recorded 50 deaths from the new coronavirus Thursday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The state also reported 1,033 new cases Thursday — the third-highest increase since the state began reporting coronavirus case counts.
As daily virus deaths spike, Texas reopens door for business
Texas charged toward reopening Friday despite the grim milestone of the state's deadliest single day since its first coronavirus case in March, raising new worries at a moment when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says the time has come to start moving forward.
For the first time since early April, every restaurant and retailer across the state of nearly 30 million people is allowed to open doors to customers, although more widely in some cities than others and still under social distancing requirements. Hair salons, gyms and bars remain closed.
But on the brink of what Abbott said will be a slow and careful reopening of Texas, the state Thursday confronted what was a single-day record high for COVID-19 fatalities with 50. It raised the death toll to 119 over the past three days, the deadliest stretch since Texas’ first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17.
Abbott's office reacted to the numbers with calm. Spokesman John Wittman said hospitalization rates have remained steady and the infection rate per test is down to about 7%, compared with above 10% a few weeks ago.
Not all in Texas remain so confident. In tiny Paris, Texas, which had just a handful of cases barely a week ago, a weekend outbreak at a nursing home now has some businesses near the Oklahoma border reconsidering, illustrating the balancing act states are taking as they begin relaxing public health restrictions.
Iowa, Utah and Oklahoma are among a handful of other states that are also easing restrictions and partially reopening Friday.
A Texas Restaurant Association survey this week of about 430 of its members found that only about half planned to open, according to group President Emily Williams Knight.
ACLU files lawsuit seeking release for immigrants with medical conditions
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has filed a class-action lawsuit seeking to have four people in immigration detention released due to their medical conditions.
Attorneys representing a woman released from an immigration detention facility in Houston by a federal court in April have moved to convert the case into a class-action suit to protect other medically vulnerable people from COVID-19, the ACLU said in a written statement. The four plaintiffs who have been added to the lawsuit are detained in Conroe.
The ACLU said the lawsuit also “seeks the release of all those at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19 due to age or an underlying medical condition under CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.”
There have been 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among detained immigrants across the country. That includes more than 85 in facilities in Texas.
Workforce Commission: Employers should report rejections of suitable work
As some businesses and restaurants prepare to open their doors to the public Friday, the Texas Workforce Commission is advising employers to report employees who say they won't return to work because they can earn more money from unemployment benefits.
“You can’t force them to come back,” Velissa Chapa, legal counsel to the commissioner representing employers, said during a webinar Thursday. “But if an employee had already filed for unemployment, they may be denied benefits if they deny suitable work.”
"Suitable work" must be within the realm of the worker’s training and experience and doesn’t include work that can be proven unsafe, said Tommy Simmons, who also provides legal counsel to a workforce commissioner.
Employers should give workers written proof of steps taken to create a safe work environment, including things like sanitization guidelines and social distancing parameters, Chapa said, adding that employers should also document written offers of work. Employers should report rejections based on an employee's preference to receive unemployment benefits to the commission’s fraud department, she said.
A Texas Workforce Commission spokesman told The Texas Tribune on Tuesday that it is working on establishing guidelines for what constitutes “good cause” for employees to refuse to return to work.
Transportation commissioners vote to keep I-35 expansion on track
The Texas Department of Transportation is moving ahead with a multibillion-dollar expansion of Interstate 35 in Austin despite requests from some Texas legislators to wait until the state’s financial outlook clears up.
Texas transportation commissioners voted 3-1 Thursday to use the $3.4 billion in the agency’s discretionary funds on the project, which adds lanes to the highway in Central Texas and which, according to agency officials, will eliminate 11 of the 12 worst “choke points” on state highways.
Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said the vote to proceed isn’t a promise the project will be built, but it commits the funding in the agency’s Unified Transportation Program. The discretionary funds would cover a little less than half of the total $7.5 billion price tag, most of which the commission previously approved.
“The COVID-19 environment we are living through today has had historic impacts on the world economy and our economy in Texas,” Bugg said. “But we know the sun will once again shine on Texas. In the meantime, it is the responsibility of this commission to look ahead to the future needs of Texas.”
Congressional Hispanic Caucus wants better working conditions for meatpackers
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, chaired by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, is calling on the federal government to improve working conditions for employees in the meat processing industry. In a letter sent to senior Trump administration officials, the federal lawmakers also asked for an investigation into working conditions of meatpacking businesses.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants JBS Beef and Tyson Foods in Moore and Shelby counties, respectively. More than a dozen meat and poultry processing plants nationwide, often staffed by immigrant workers, have had to temporarily shut down to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery, nine of 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed there Wednesday were from Pilgrim’s Pride, one of the largest chicken producers in the country.
“We request that you conduct an investigation into the pervasiveness and consequential effects that the working conditions for meat processing workers during COVID-19 have had on workers’ wellbeing and our nation’s food supply,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus members wrote in a letter to the Trump administration.
Besides Castro, who is a San Antonio Democrat, U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar of El Paso and Sylvia R. Garcia of Houston also signed the letter.
“However, while an investigation is critical to better understand the problems in the meatpacking industry and possible solutions, it is imperative that the Department of Labor immediately issue an emergency temporary standard to protect essential workers,” the letter said.
Exxon profits drop as most of world stays home, forgoes fuel
Profits fell at Exxon Mobil as the global pandemic began to erode oil demand.
The Irving, Texas oil giant lost $610 million in the first quarter, down 126% from the same time last year, the company said Friday.
Revenue was $56.16 billion, down 12% from the same quarter in 2019.
Fewer people flew or drove as the world fought to contain the spread of COVID-19, decreasing the need for jet fuel and gasoline. That resulted in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on prices and margins, said CEO Darren Woods in a news release.
Despite plummeting demand, Exxon’s produced 4 million barrels per day of oil, up 2% from the same time last year.
“While we manage through these challenging times, we are not losing sight of the long-term fundamentals that drive our business,” Woods said. "Economic activity will return, and populations and standards of living will increase, which will in turn drive demand for our products and a recovery of the industry.”
The oil industry was facing stark challenges even before the coronavirus hit, when prices were low because of a trade war between the U.S. and China which contributed to a global economic slowdown. As lockdowns began to spread around the world during the first quarter, oil use plummeted and prices fell. Then Saudi Arabia, in a power struggle with Russia, began flooding the market with oil, pushing prices down even further.
Exxon lost 14 cents per share, falling below the expectations of analysts polled by Factset.
Chevron Corp. turned a profit in the first quarter, but the company warned Friday its financial picture is likely to be depressed in the future because of reduced demand caused by the coronavirus.
The San Ramon, California-based oil producer brought in $3.6 billion in profits, up 36% from the same time last year. Its growth was driven by margins in its refining business and increased production in the Permian Basin, CEO Michael Wirth said.
But the boost was also driven by the sale of upstream assets in the Philippines, favorable tax items and foreign currency effects which together totaled $1.2 billion. Chevron's revenues were down 10% to $31.5 billion.
The price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark fell nearly 70% since the start of the year. During that time Exxon's shares fell 33% and Chevron's fell 24%.
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site re-opens for visitors
The Texas Historical Commission’s Caddo Mounds State Historic Site has re-opened for visitors, starting May 1, and will offer its regular business hours until further notice.
The site’s grounds and trails will be open daily to 20 people at one time. It's Visitor Center will be open on Tuesdays – Sundays and limited to 5 persons at any one time. No golf carts are available, while any on-site programming will remain suspended until further notice.
“The safety of our visitors and staff is extremely important to us, and so is our passion for Texas history,” said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the THC. “We are pleased to re-open our sites that tell our state's story and restore as many amenities and attractions as the current situation safely allows.”
Visitors to the site are asked to:
• Limit group visits to no more than 5-person groups who share the same household.
• Maintain strict social distance (6 feet) from anyone at the site who is not part of your household.
• Consider wearing face coverings, which are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19.
For more information pertaining to site specific guidelines, visit www.visitcaddomounds.com.
Follow the Department of State Health Services guidelines to keep fellow Texans healthy and safe (www.dshs.tx.us/coronavirus) and refer to the THC Public Health page (www.thc.texas.gov/publichealth) to review all current sites guidelines and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.