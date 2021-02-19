The Comfort Independent School District announced that the Comfort Deer Softball game originally scheduled for this past week has been rescheduled.
The Deer will face Johnson City on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Softball Palace in Johnson City.
The Comfort Bobcat baseball scrimmage against St. Anthony’s was canceled due to inclement weather conditions and poor field conditions this week.
