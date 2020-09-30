A 46-year-old man has been jailed on suspicion of molesting a child.
The man, Jose Alfredo Lara, was arrested on Sept. 29 following a sheriff’s office investigation. He's alleged to have committed the offense of aggravated sexual assault of child on July 15, 2016, in Kerr County. Lara was in the local jail on a $50,000 bond, according to county records.
Lara, who has an address south of Kerrville, had been arrested four times before in Kerr County; once for not paying a fine for a seat belt violation, and three times for driving without a valid license.
