A weak cold front will track across the area during the day.
This front will wash out and have little effect on our overall weather pattern locally.
A wind shift to the north may occur, but speeds will average less than 10 mph.
Skies remain mostly sunny with a few cumulus clouds popping up during the day. Highs warm into the lower and middle 80's.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast overnight tonight. Lows drop into the lower and middle 50's most areas. Winds become light and variable overnight.
Brief clouds may occur Monday morning, then skies clear out with highs in the middle 80's. Winds return to the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Summer returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees both days.
Sadly, there is no precipitation in sight.
Temperatures may cool off a couple of degrees Thursday, but this remains in question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.