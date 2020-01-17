A nasty crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger car on south Sidney Baker/Texas 16 and Southway Drive was just one of several crashes around Kerrville on Friday.
The crash on Texas 16 happened about 6:30 p.m. and Kerrville Police, who were on scene, said there no injuries in the crash, which occurred when one of the vehicles pulled out of Southway Drive, heading north on Sidney Baker and was hit by another vehicle.
As police were directing a traffic, a second crash nearly happened when a truck heading north on Texas 16 spun out on the slick roads in front of the crash.
"It might be a long night," said one of the police officers.
