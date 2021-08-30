Hot and humid weather conditions persist across the Hill Country the remainder of the week.
High pressure strengthens, and temperatures should be hotter Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible through Wednesday.
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE TUESDAY
A mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected Tuesday. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. Brief downpours, occasional lightning and brief gusty winds could accompany any storms that develop.
High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 90s with plenty of humidity to make it feel even hotter.
A south wind offers little relief at 5 to 10 mph most of the day.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies and high humidity continue Tuesday night.
Low temperatures remain in the 70- to 73-degree range. Light southeast winds continue overnight.
MUGGY PATTERN WEDNESDAY
Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up due to daytime heating. A mixture of clouds and sunshine are expected throughout the day.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
LOW RAIN CHANCES THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Rain chances are not zero percent, but most areas should be hot and dry the rest of the week.
Highs top out in the lower 90s each day with lows in the lower 70s each night.
Stray storms could pop up during the afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.