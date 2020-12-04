High clouds are expected to increase across the Hill Country tonight and Saturday.
This could impact how cold it gets across the area overnight tonight.
Most of the computer models suggest that we will fall into the upper 20's to near 30 degrees. Colder temperatures are possible if skies remain clear.
Another interesting aspect of the weather forecast includes a slim chance of sprinkles or light showers before noon Saturday.
If temperatures can fall below freezing, we could see a few flurries or sleet pellets during the morning hours with no accumulations expected due to low moisture values.
I would put the odds at 10 percent Saturday morning before noon if this happens.
With clouds more numerous Saturday, I may lower the high temperatures into the lower and middle 50's.
Light north winds become west-northwest at less than 10 mph during the day.
Skies become partly cloudy Saturday night and precipitation chances diminish to less than 10 percent during the afternoon and evening hours.
Lows bottom out in the middle to upper 20's Saturday night.
Sunshine should become more abundant Sunday and this should allow slightly warmer daytime highs in the lower to middle 60's Sunday afternoon.
Northwest winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
There is general consensus that early next week will be fairly mild with highs in the 60's and 70's and lows in the 20's and 30's Monday through Wednesday.
